Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 371,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.