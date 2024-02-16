Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

MRIN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

