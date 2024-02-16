Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

VAC opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $162.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after buying an additional 116,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

