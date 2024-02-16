Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

