Maven Securities LTD Invests $265,000 in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 22,172 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $626,802.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,748,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,493,827 shares of company stock worth $192,086,936. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

