Maven Securities LTD Invests $515,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.59.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

