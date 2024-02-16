Maven Securities LTD Invests $570,000 in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $64.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
