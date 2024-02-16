Maven Securities LTD Raises Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.08% of NeoGames worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,695,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 136,339 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after buying an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 999,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 129,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NeoGames stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

