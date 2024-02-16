Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Financial Survey

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies -2.89% -16.46% -7.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercurity Fintech and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 161.84 -$5.64 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 1.78 -$280,000.00 ($0.28) -54.43

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats SilverSun Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.