MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $42.60 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

