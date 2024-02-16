MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $361,915,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

