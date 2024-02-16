Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 22,558 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,009. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 325,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

