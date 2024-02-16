Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 983,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $166.86.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

