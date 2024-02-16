Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $586,384.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $56.38 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

