monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,173.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $172.57.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

