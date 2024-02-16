monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Oppenheimer

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.23.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,173.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.57. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

