monday.com’s (MNDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.23.

monday.com Stock Up 1.0 %

monday.com stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,173.71 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in monday.com by 20,480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 132,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 32.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

