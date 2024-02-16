Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.77).

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

