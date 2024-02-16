Morgan Stanley Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $121.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $122.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

