Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $254.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $254.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.27.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

