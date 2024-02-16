Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.29.

NYSE:MSI opened at $323.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.37. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

