Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

