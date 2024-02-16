Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) COO Paul Mcandrew Sells 23,000 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

