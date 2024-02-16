Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Hits New 52-Week High at $412.90

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €412.90 ($443.98) and last traded at €409.90 ($440.75), with a volume of 207117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €410.60 ($441.51).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €388.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €375.83.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

