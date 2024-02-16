NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.