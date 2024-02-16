National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 681,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 496,289 shares.The stock last traded at $63.66 and had previously closed at $63.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

