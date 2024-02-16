Navcoin Tops One Day Volume of $25,424.20 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,424.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00111034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00032920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

