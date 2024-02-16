Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

