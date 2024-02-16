Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
Shattuck Labs stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.