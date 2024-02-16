NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. NerdWallet has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

