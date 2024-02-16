Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $494.74 million and approximately $189.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,145.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.32 or 0.00525963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00133832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00051193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00240547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00150561 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,243,135,570 coins and its circulating supply is 43,548,489,308 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.