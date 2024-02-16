NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.22. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

See Also

