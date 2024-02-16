Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 18.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 39.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

