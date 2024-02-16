Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.00 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

