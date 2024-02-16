Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

