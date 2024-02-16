NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextDecade by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NextDecade by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 323,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,464. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

