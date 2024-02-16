NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK) versus Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Critical Comparison

NOHO (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NOHO alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NOHO and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares NOHO and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOHO N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -52.49% -183.21% -78.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOHO and Barfresh Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOHO N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) 0.00 Barfresh Food Group $7.64 million 2.37 -$6.22 million ($0.32) -4.06

NOHO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOHO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NOHO beats Barfresh Food Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOHO

(Get Free Report)

NOHO, Inc. manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.