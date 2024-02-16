Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

