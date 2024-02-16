Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.