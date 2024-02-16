Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.51 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

