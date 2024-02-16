Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 6th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 20.7 %

NUS opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $682.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $44.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

