Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.54. 310,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 698,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 866.71%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 183,769 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 67,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $21,804,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $626,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

