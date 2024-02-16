Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.90

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 908926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

