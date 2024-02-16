OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanPal by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in OceanPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OceanPal by 9,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in OceanPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

OceanPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OceanPal stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.41. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

About OceanPal

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 23.97%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

