Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. 1,019,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,356,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 6.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $544.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 1,057,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.