Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

