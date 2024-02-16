Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,832,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 360,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

