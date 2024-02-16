Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $526,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $5,656,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $20.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

