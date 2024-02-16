OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

OCX opened at $2.87 on Monday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

