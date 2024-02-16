OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Critical Comparison

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $3.99 billion 0.02 -$129.62 million ($1.79) -1.21 Bumble $1.02 billion 1.88 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -20.32

Volatility & Risk

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -11.50% -14.35% -5.29% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $20.46, indicating a potential upside of 45.93%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

