OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,032 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

