ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,098,000 after purchasing an additional 514,452 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. 1,041,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

